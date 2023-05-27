The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Matthias Schwab is currently in 33rd place with a score of -1.

Looking to bet on Matthias Schwab at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Matthias Schwab Insights

Over his last nine rounds, Schwab has shot under par three times, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Schwab has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last nine rounds.

In his past five appearances, Schwab has not finished in the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

Schwab has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 47 -4 266 0 15 0 1 $592,744

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Schwab has had an average finish of 45th at this tournament in two appearances, including a personal best 33rd-place.

Schwab made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

The most recent time Schwab played this event was in 2023, and he finished 33rd.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year, while Colonial Country Club is set for 7,209 yards.

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 36 yards shorter than the average course Schwab has played in the past year (7,245).

Schwab's Last Time Out

Schwab finished in the 22nd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which landed him in the 44th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Schwab shot better than 39% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Schwab failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the field averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Schwab recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.8).

Schwab's three birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the tournament average of 6.8.

In that last tournament, Schwab's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Schwab finished the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.9.

On the six par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Schwab underperformed compared to the field average of 0.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Schwab's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.