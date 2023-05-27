Following the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Pierceson Coody is currently 68th with a score of +1.

Looking to place a wager on Pierceson Coody at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pierceson Coody Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Coody has scored under par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 11 rounds, Coody has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Coody has had an average finish of 61st.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Coody has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 50 0 231 0 4 0 0 $363,540

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Coody finished 68th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year, while Colonial Country Club is set for 7,209 yards.

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 125 yards shorter than the average course Coody has played in the past year (7,334).

Coody's Last Time Out

Coody was in the fourth percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which placed him in the 44th percentile of the field.

Coody was better than only 6% of the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Coody recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, worse than the field average of 1.7.

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Coody recorded four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.8).

Coody's three birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the field average of 6.8.

In that last tournament, Coody's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Coody finished the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.9.

On the six par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Coody had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.4).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Coody Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Coody's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.