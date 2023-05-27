Roope Hintz will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 27, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Hintz against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.

Roope Hintz vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:33 per game on the ice, is +31.

In 28 of 73 games this season, Hintz has scored a goal, with seven of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Hintz has a point in 48 of 73 games this year, with multiple points in 19 of them.

In 27 of 73 games this year, Hintz has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

Hintz has an implied probability of 62.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hintz has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hintz Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 10 75 Points 9 37 Goals 2 38 Assists 7

