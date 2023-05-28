Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Athletics.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks while batting .236.
- Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this season (31 of 51), with at least two hits 12 times (23.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has had an RBI in 19 games this season (37.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (51.0%), including multiple runs in five games.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.176
|AVG
|.242
|.265
|OBP
|.390
|.230
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|12
|12/8
|K/BB
|5/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (65.4%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (46.2%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (46.2%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.81).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.6 per game).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.45, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
