Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will take the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker on Sunday.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Athletics have +200 odds to play spoiler. Houston is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -250 +200 8.5 -110 -110 -2.5 +105 -130

The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have two wins against the spread in their last five chances.

The Astros have compiled a 21-15 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.3% of those games).

Houston has gone 6-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Houston has played in 51 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-26-1).

The Astros have a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 16-10 10-6 19-15 21-16 8-5

