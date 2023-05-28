Alex Bregman and Brent Rooker will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 25th in baseball with 46 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Houston's .380 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Astros' .244 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

Houston has the No. 20 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (224 total runs).

The Astros rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

Astros hitters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Houston's 3.22 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.174).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Javier is seeking his fifth quality start in a row.

Javier will aim to go five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Brewers W 12-2 Away Cristian Javier Corbin Burnes 5/23/2023 Brewers L 6-0 Away J.P. France Colin Rea 5/24/2023 Brewers L 4-0 Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser 5/26/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Away Hunter Brown James Kaprielian 5/27/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Framber Valdez Austin Pruitt 5/28/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Luis Medina 5/29/2023 Twins - Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins - Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels - Home Cristian Javier Patrick Sandoval

