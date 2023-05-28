How to Watch the Astros vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Alex Bregman and Brent Rooker will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Athletics Player Props
|Astros vs Athletics Odds
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 25th in baseball with 46 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Houston's .380 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Astros' .244 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- Houston has the No. 20 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (224 total runs).
- The Astros rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.
- Astros hitters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Houston's 3.22 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.174).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cristian Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Javier is seeking his fifth quality start in a row.
- Javier will aim to go five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Brewers
|W 12-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Corbin Burnes
|5/23/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Away
|J.P. France
|Colin Rea
|5/24/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-0
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Adrian Houser
|5/26/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|James Kaprielian
|5/27/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Austin Pruitt
|5/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Luis Medina
|5/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Sonny Gray
|5/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Joe Ryan
|5/31/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Louie Varland
|6/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Reid Detmers
|6/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Patrick Sandoval
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.