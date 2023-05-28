Cristian Javier will toe the rubber for the Houston Astros (30-21) on Sunday, May 28 versus the Oakland Athletics (10-44), who will answer with Luis Medina. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:07 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Astros are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+200). Houston is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (5-1, 3.07 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (0-3, 6.45 ERA)

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 21, or 58.3%, of the 36 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Astros have a 6-2 record (winning 75% of their games).

Houston has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 8-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been victorious in 10, or 19.2%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Athletics have played as underdogs 10 times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) José Abreu 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+120) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Alex Bregman 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.