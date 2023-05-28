The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .256.
  • Meyers has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 37 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.3% of those games.
  • Looking at the 37 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (8.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Meyers has driven home a run in nine games this season (24.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 14 games this season (37.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
.200 AVG .304
.273 OBP .347
.340 SLG .413
3 XBH 5
2 HR 0
6 RBI 5
18/5 K/BB 12/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
19 GP 18
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.81 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The Athletics will send Waldichuk (1-4) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.40, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .322 against him.
