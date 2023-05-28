Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Luis Medina) at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has an OPS of .796, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .442 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (34 of 51), with at least two hits 14 times (27.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 51), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43.1% of his games this year, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 17 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.364
|OBP
|.347
|.415
|SLG
|.453
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|12/12
|K/BB
|11/8
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (42.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.81 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 89 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (most in baseball).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 6.45 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
