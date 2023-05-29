The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Athletics.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is batting .256 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Meyers has recorded a hit in 24 of 38 games this season (63.2%), including nine multi-hit games (23.7%).
  • Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (10.5%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26.3% of his games this season, Meyers has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 15 of 38 games (39.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
.200 AVG .304
.273 OBP .347
.340 SLG .413
3 XBH 5
2 HR 0
6 RBI 5
18/5 K/BB 12/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
19 GP 19
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 50 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Gray (4-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.82), 36th in WHIP (1.196), and eighth in K/9 (10.9).
