Jason Robertson will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Monday at American Airlines Center in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Robertson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jason Robertson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -130)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus rating of +37, while averaging 18:50 on the ice per game.

In Robertson's 82 games played this season he's scored in 36 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Robertson has a point in 60 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 34 of them.

In 42 of 82 games this year, Robertson has registered an assist, and in 16 of those matches recorded two or more.

Robertson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 38.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.5%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Robertson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 11 109 Points 11 46 Goals 8 63 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.