The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .442, fueled by 16 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 78th in slugging.
  • In 66.7% of his games this year (34 of 51), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (27.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (13.7%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Tucker has driven home a run in 22 games this season (43.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 17 of 51 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.246 AVG .281
.364 OBP .347
.415 SLG .453
5 XBH 5
3 HR 3
11 RBI 13
12/12 K/BB 11/8
2 SB 3
Home Away
25 GP 26
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 50 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.82), 36th in WHIP (1.196), and eighth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
