Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .442, fueled by 16 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 78th in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (34 of 51), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (27.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (13.7%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Tucker has driven home a run in 22 games this season (43.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 17 of 51 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.364
|OBP
|.347
|.415
|SLG
|.453
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|12/12
|K/BB
|11/8
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (42.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 50 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.82), 36th in WHIP (1.196), and eighth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
