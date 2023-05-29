Mauricio Dubon and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .290.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.

In 75.6% of his 41 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 41 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Dubon has driven in a run in eight games this season (19.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 22 games this season (53.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .226 AVG .343 .234 OBP .371 .242 SLG .463 1 XBH 7 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 7/1 K/BB 9/2 1 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 23 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (78.3%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (60.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings