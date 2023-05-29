Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Monday, Yordan Alvarez (.765 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Athletics.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.402) and total hits (48) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Alvarez has gotten at least one hit in 76.1% of his games this season (35 of 46), with more than one hit 10 times (21.7%).
- He has homered in 26.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 46), and 7% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has had an RBI in 24 games this season (52.2%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (30.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (60.9%), including four games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.283
|.389
|OBP
|.387
|.500
|SLG
|.623
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|19 (82.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (26.1%)
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (65.2%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (34.8%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (60.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
- The Twins allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins will send Gray (4-0) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.82), 36th in WHIP (1.196), and eighth in K/9 (10.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.