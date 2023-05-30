Tuesday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (31-22) taking on the Minnesota Twins (28-26) at 8:10 PM ET (on May 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 win for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (7-1, 2.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Brandon Bielak (1-2, 3.55 ERA).

Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have gone 3-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (seven of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Astros have been victorious in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has been victorious six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Houston is the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (239 total runs).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.23 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Astros Schedule