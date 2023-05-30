The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez hit the field against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +105 moneyline odds. Minnesota is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +135 odds). The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -125 +105 8 -115 -105 -1.5 +135 -165

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Astros have gone 3-4-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (seven of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers). The average over/under established by bookmakers in Houston's past three contests has been 8.3, a stretch in which the Astros and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Read More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those contests.

This season, Houston has won four of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of its 53 opportunities.

In seven games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 3-4-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-12 17-10 11-7 19-15 21-17 9-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.