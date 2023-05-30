Jeremy Pena -- hitting .195 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on May 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .243 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks.

In 32 of 51 games this year (62.7%) Pena has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.3% of his games this year, Pena has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this season (47.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .205 AVG .288 .275 OBP .316 .425 SLG .438 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 16/3 K/BB 22/3 5 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 25 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings