At College Park Center on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, the Minnesota Lynx (0-4) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Dallas Wings (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN3 and BSSWX.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Lynx matchup.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSWX

ESPN3 and BSSWX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Wings won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Lynx compiled a 14-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 18 Wings games went over the point total.

A total of 10 of the Lynx's games last season went over the point total.

