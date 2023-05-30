Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .788 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on May 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.397) and total hits (48) this season.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 35 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has homered in 25.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 47), and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has had an RBI in 24 games this season (51.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (29.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (61.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .283 AVG .283 .389 OBP .387 .500 SLG .623 7 XBH 8 3 HR 5 15 RBI 19 19/9 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 23 19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (65.2%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (34.8%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (60.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings