Astros vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game features the Houston Astros (32-22) and the Minnesota Twins (28-27) clashing at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 31.
The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (5-1) for the Astros and Louie Varland (2-1) for the Twins.
Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 4, Twins 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 6-2.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Astros are 4-4-0 against the spread.
- The Astros have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 22, or 57.9%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 12-4 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 64.9% chance to win.
- Houston ranks 20th in the majors with 244 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros' 3.19 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 26
|@ Athletics
|W 5-2
|Hunter Brown vs James Kaprielian
|May 27
|@ Athletics
|W 6-3
|Framber Valdez vs Austin Pruitt
|May 28
|@ Athletics
|W 10-1
|Cristian Javier vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 29
|Twins
|L 7-5
|J.P. France vs Sonny Gray
|May 30
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan
|May 31
|Twins
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Louie Varland
|June 1
|Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers
|June 2
|Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 3
|Angels
|-
|J.P. France vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 4
|Angels
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Griffin Canning
|June 5
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Alek Manoah
