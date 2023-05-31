After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Louie Varland) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .324 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

In 77.8% of his nine games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In nine games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Altuve has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five games this season (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings