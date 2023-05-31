Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Louie Varland) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has an OPS of .786, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .436 this season.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 35 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has gone deep in 13.2% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 22 games this season (41.5%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (17.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 53 games (34.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.364
|OBP
|.347
|.415
|SLG
|.453
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|12/12
|K/BB
|11/8
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (42.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.46 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Varland (2-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.24, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
