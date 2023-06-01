Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Thursday, Alex Bregman (.452 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has an OPS of .724, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .387 this season.
- Bregman is batting .429 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in 35 of 55 games this season (63.6%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (25.5%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (12.7%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has an RBI in 20 of 55 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 49.1% of his games this season (27 of 55), with two or more runs five times (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.176
|AVG
|.242
|.265
|OBP
|.390
|.230
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|12
|12/8
|K/BB
|5/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.25 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.93, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.