Thursday's game between the Houston Astros (32-23) and the Los Angeles Angels (30-27) at Minute Maid Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-2, with the Astros coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 1.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (5-4, 2.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Reid Detmers (0-4, 4.93 ERA).

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 4, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros are 4-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 39 times and won 22, or 56.4%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 13-6 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Houston has scored 246 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.27).

Astros Schedule