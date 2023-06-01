On Thursday, Chas McCormick (batting .100 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .209 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

McCormick has recorded a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), including five multi-hit games (20.0%).

He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.0% of his games this season, McCormick has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In eight of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .286 AVG .233 .474 OBP .281 .571 SLG .400 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 6 3/4 K/BB 10/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 13 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings