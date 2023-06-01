The San Antonio Spurs (16-49) can't have serious championship aspirations this season, as they currently have +100000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA title. Next up on their schedule is a matchup on Friday, March 10 at home against the Denver Nuggets, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Spurs NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +100000 25th Bet $100 to win $100000 To Make the Finals +50000 - Bet $100 to win $50000

Spurs Standings Information

If the playoffs began today, the Spurs would not qualify after finishing as the No. 14 team in the Western Conference, 15.5 games behind the No. 10 Pelicans.

Team Games Back 6 Golden State Warriors 12.5 7 Minnesota Timberwolves 12.5 8 Dallas Mavericks 12.5 9 Los Angeles Lakers 14.0 10 New Orleans Pelicans 14.0 11 Utah Jazz 14.5 12 Oklahoma City Thunder 15.0 13 Portland Trail Blazers 15.0 14 San Antonio Spurs 29.5 15 Houston Rockets 31.0

Spurs Team Stats

The Spurs have 16 wins so far this season (16-49).

The Spurs are 10-22 at home, 6-27 on the road and in neutral-site games this year.

The Spurs have won two games (2-1) when playing as favorites, with 14 wins (14-48) when listed as underdogs.

The Spurs have tallied three wins when playing as underdogs by three points or fewer this season (3-3), and they have posted an 11-45 record in contests when playing as underdogs by 3.5 or more points.

Spurs' Top Players

Keldon Johnson leads the Spurs in scoring, tallying 21.6 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Zach Collins leads San Antonio in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Tre Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.2 in each contest.

The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Johnson, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

Jones and Collins lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals by averaging 1.3 per game and Collins in blocks, averaging 0.7 per contest.

