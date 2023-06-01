The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Twins.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .226 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (11 of 22), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Diaz has had an RBI in five games this season.

He has scored in nine games this season (40.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 .231 AVG .214 .313 OBP .226 .308 SLG .286 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 1 RBI 2 3/1 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 14 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings