Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros hit the field against Gio Urshela and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Angels have +110 odds to win. An 8-run total has been set for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Angels Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet SW
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Astros -135 +110 8 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Astros have five wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have compiled a 23-17 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.5% of those games).
  • In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Houston has a 20-13 record (winning 60.6% of its games).
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
  • Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 27 times this season for a 27-28-1 record against the over/under.
  • The Astros have put together a 5-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
16-13 17-10 11-7 21-16 22-18 10-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.