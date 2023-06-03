Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .248 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Bregman enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .389 with one homer.
- Bregman has recorded a hit in 37 of 57 games this season (64.9%), including 14 multi-hit games (24.6%).
- He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (38.6%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (14.0%).
- He has scored in 47.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.176
|AVG
|.242
|.265
|OBP
|.390
|.230
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|12
|12/8
|K/BB
|5/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|19 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|15 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.42 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
