The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .248 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Bregman enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .389 with one homer.

Bregman has recorded a hit in 37 of 57 games this season (64.9%), including 14 multi-hit games (24.6%).

He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (38.6%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (14.0%).

He has scored in 47.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .176 AVG .242 .265 OBP .390 .230 SLG .455 2 XBH 7 1 HR 3 4 RBI 12 12/8 K/BB 5/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 27 19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 15 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

