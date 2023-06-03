The Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Yordan Alvarez, Shohei Ohtani and others in this game.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Javier Stats

Cristian Javier (6-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his 12th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 11 starts this season.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics May. 28 5.0 4 1 1 3 3 at Brewers May. 22 6.0 4 1 1 5 1 vs. Cubs May. 16 6.0 2 1 1 5 2 at Angels May. 10 6.0 3 2 2 11 1 at Mariners May. 5 7.0 3 3 3 8 2

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 11 doubles, 15 home runs, 29 walks and 50 RBI (51 total hits).

He has a slash line of .279/.391/.585 so far this year.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Angels Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 vs. Angels Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 30 walks and 32 RBI (54 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .248/.343/.385 on the year.

Bregman has picked up a hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and nine RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Twins May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 30 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Twins May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has put up 58 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .262/.339/.520 so far this season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox May. 31 2-for-3 3 2 4 8 0 at White Sox May. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox May. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has recorded 57 hits with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.

He's slashing .269/.363/.505 on the year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 31 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 at White Sox May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 2

