The Houston Astros (34-23) host the Los Angeles Angels (30-29) on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Cristian Javier (6-1) for the Astros and Patrick Sandoval (3-4) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (6-1, 2.97 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (3-4, 3.42 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros will send Javier (6-1) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.97, a 4.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .990 in 11 games this season.

He has six quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Javier will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

Cristian Javier vs. Angels

The Angels have scored 284 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They have 518 hits, fifth in baseball, with 79 home runs (fifth in the league).

The Angels have gone 3-for-20 with a home run and two RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 55 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.

Sandoval has registered four quality starts this season.

Sandoval is looking to record his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

Patrick Sandoval vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has the 18th-ranked slugging percentage (.394) and ranks 19th in home runs hit (60) in all of MLB. They have a collective .246 batting average, and are 19th in the league with 467 total hits and 16th in MLB play scoring 257 runs.

Sandoval has pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out two against the Astros this season.

