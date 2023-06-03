After going 3-for-4 in his last game, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Patrick Sandoval) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Angels.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

  • McCormick is hitting .233 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
  • McCormick has picked up a hit in 14 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • In 15.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • McCormick has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this season (34.6%), including one multi-run game.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
.286 AVG .233
.474 OBP .281
.571 SLG .400
2 XBH 3
1 HR 1
3 RBI 6
3/4 K/BB 10/2
3 SB 1
Home Away
13 GP 13
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Sandoval (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.42 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
