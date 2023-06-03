Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jacob Meyers (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .241 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Meyers has gotten a hit in 25 of 41 games this season (61.0%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (22.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Meyers has had an RBI in 11 games this season (26.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 games this season (39.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.200
|AVG
|.304
|.273
|OBP
|.347
|.340
|SLG
|.413
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|18/5
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.42, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
