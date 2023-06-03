2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
Justin Suh is the in the lead at the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after two rounds of play. Suh is shooting -8 and is +900 to win.
Want to place a bet on The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Third Round Information
- Start Time: 7:55 AM ET
- Venue: Muirfield Village GC
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,571 yards
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Best Odds to Win
Patrick Cantlay
- Tee Time: 1:25 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-6)
- Odds to Win: +350
Cantlay Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|-1
|2
|1
|17th
|Round 2
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|4th
Click here to bet on Cantlay at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Hideki Matsuyama
- Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-7)
- Odds to Win: +450
Matsuyama Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|72
|E
|2
|2
|33rd
|Round 2
|65
|-7
|7
|0
|1st
Click here to bet on Matsuyama with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Jon Rahm
- Tee Time: 12:55 PM ET
- Current Rank: 7th (-4)
- Odds to Win: +600
Rahm Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|4
|2
|10th
|Round 2
|70
|-2
|4
|2
|17th
Want to place a bet on Rahm in The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Current Rank: 7th (-4)
- Odds to Win: +850
McIlroy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|72
|E
|4
|1
|33rd
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|6
|2
|6th
Think McIlroy can win The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Justin Suh
- Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-8)
- Odds to Win: +900
Suh Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|3
|1
|10th
|Round 2
|66
|-6
|7
|1
|2nd
Click here to bet on Suh at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with BetMGM Sportsbook!
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Patrick Cantlay
|3rd (-6)
|+1600
|Si Woo Kim
|5th (-5)
|+1600
|Rickie Fowler
|7th (-4)
|+1800
|Jordan Spieth
|12th (-3)
|+2500
|David Lipsky
|3rd (-6)
|+3500
|Viktor Hovland
|17th (-2)
|+3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|17th (-2)
|+4000
|Xander Schauffele
|22nd (-1)
|+4500
|Mark Hubbard
|5th (-5)
|+4500
|Wyndham Clark
|12th (-3)
|+5000
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.