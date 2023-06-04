Sunday's game features the Houston Astros (35-23) and the Los Angeles Angels (30-30) matching up at Minute Maid Park (on June 4) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Astros.

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (1-1, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Griffin Canning (4-2, 4.89 ERA).

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Astros have won seven of their last 10 games against the spread.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 25, or 59.5%, of those games.

This season Houston has won 16 of its 23 games, or 69.6%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Houston has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 266 (4.6 per game).

The Astros' 3.26 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule