Yordan Alvarez and Mike Trout will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The Angels have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Astros (-155). The contest's total is listed at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET

Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -155 +125 9 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 6-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Astros have seven wins against the spread in their last 10 chances.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 25 of the 42 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (59.5%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, Houston has gone 16-7 (69.6%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Houston has played in 58 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-28-1).

The Astros have gone 7-5-0 ATS this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-13 17-10 12-7 21-16 22-18 11-5

