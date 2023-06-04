Yordan Alvarez and Shohei Ohtani are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels square off at Minute Maid Park on Sunday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 11 doubles, 15 home runs, 30 walks and 51 RBI (52 total hits).

He's slashing .278/.391/.578 so far this year.

Alvarez has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Angels Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Angels Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 vs. Angels Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 34 walks and 36 RBI (55 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .251/.355/.402 on the season.

Bregman heads into this matchup looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .417 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 3 1-for-1 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Angels Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Twins May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 30 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 62 hits with nine doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .274/.348/.540 so far this season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 3 4-for-5 2 0 2 7 0 at Astros Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox May. 31 2-for-3 3 2 4 8 0 at White Sox May. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 32 RBI (58 total hits).

He has a .267/.360/.498 slash line on the year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 31 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 at White Sox May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

