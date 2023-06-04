Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .469 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks while batting .295.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 125th in the league in slugging.
- Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this season (33 of 44), with at least two hits 14 times (31.8%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- In nine games this year, Dubon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 24 of 44 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.226
|AVG
|.343
|.234
|OBP
|.371
|.242
|SLG
|.463
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|7/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|15 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (78.3%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (34.8%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (60.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Canning (4-2 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.89 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
