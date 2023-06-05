Monday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (33-27) and the Houston Astros (35-24) at Rogers Centre should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Blue Jays taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on June 5.

The Blue Jays will look to Alek Manoah (1-6) against the Astros and Brandon Bielak (2-2).

Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Astros vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Astros' ATS record is 7-3-0 over their last 10 contests.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those games.

This season, Houston has been victorious six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (267 total), Houston is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.24 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

