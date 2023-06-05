Alek Manoah and Brandon Bielak are the projected starters when the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros face off on Monday at Rogers Centre.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 63 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Houston ranks 19th in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.

The Astros have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Houston has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 267 (4.5 per game).

The Astros have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Houston averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.24 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

The Astros have a combined 1.213 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Bielak (2-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

Bielak has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Bielak has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Twins L 8-2 Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels W 5-2 Home Ronel Blanco Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels W 6-2 Home Framber Valdez - 6/3/2023 Angels W 9-6 Home Cristian Javier Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home J.P. France Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brandon Bielak Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays - Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays - Away Ronel Blanco Chris Bassitt 6/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Framber Valdez José Berríos 6/9/2023 Guardians - Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen 6/10/2023 Guardians - Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie

