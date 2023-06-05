On Monday, Chas McCormick (.531 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has seven doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .237.

In 53.6% of his 28 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has driven home a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 10 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .286 AVG .233 .474 OBP .281 .571 SLG .400 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 6 3/4 K/BB 10/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 13 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings