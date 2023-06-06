Player props are available for Bo Bichette and Yordan Alvarez, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 54 hits with 11 doubles, 16 home runs, 31 walks and 53 RBI.

He has a slash line of .278/.391/.582 so far this season.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Jun. 5 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 vs. Angels Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Angels Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 vs. Angels Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has collected 58 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .254/.355/.399 on the season.

Bregman enters this game looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .405 with a double, two home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Jun. 3 1-for-1 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Angels Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Gausman Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman (4-3) for his 13th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 12 starts this season.

Gausman has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks 13th, 1.120 WHIP ranks 26th, and 12 K/9 ranks fourth.

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Jun. 1 6.2 5 0 0 11 2 at Twins May. 26 5.1 4 1 1 8 5 vs. Orioles May. 21 8.0 6 2 2 4 2 vs. Yankees May. 16 7.0 5 3 2 10 2 at Phillies May. 10 6.0 3 0 0 9 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 86 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 13 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .330/.364/.517 slash line on the season.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 5 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 1 at Mets Jun. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 2 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 66 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs, 21 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.354/.467 so far this season.

Guerrero brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jun. 4 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Mets Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 1 at Mets Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

