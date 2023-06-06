Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 6 at 7:07 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 4-for-5 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .257.
- Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (27 of 44), with at least two hits 10 times (22.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has an RBI in 12 of 44 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 18 games this season (40.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.200
|AVG
|.304
|.273
|OBP
|.347
|.340
|SLG
|.413
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|18/5
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 82 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.76), 26th in WHIP (1.120), and fourth in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers.
