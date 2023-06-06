As we head into Tuesday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each game. One of the day's most exciting matchups pits the Astros (Hunter Brown) against the Blue Jays (Kevin Gausman).

Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every contest on the docket for June 6.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Royals at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-5) to the bump as they face the Marlins, who will look to Jesus Luzardo (4-4) when the teams meet Tuesday.

KC: Greinke MIA: Luzardo 12 (62.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (66.2 IP) 4.19 ERA 4.05 6.8 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Royals at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -160

-160 KC Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Royals at Marlins

Twins at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Louie Varland (3-1) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to Zach Eflin (7-1) for the game between the teams Tuesday.

MIN: Varland TB: Eflin 7 (41 IP) Games/IP 10 (60 IP) 3.51 ERA 3.30 8.6 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Twins at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -175

-175 MIN Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Twins at Rays

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Tigers at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Tyler Alexander (1-0) to the bump as they face the Phillies, who will give the start to Taijuan Walker (4-3) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.

DET: Alexander PHI: Walker 16 (24 IP) Games/IP 12 (57.1 IP) 6.75 ERA 5.65 8.6 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -175

-175 DET Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Tigers at Phillies

White Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (4-4) to the hill as they play the Yankees, who will give the start to Clarke Schmidt (2-5) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.

CHW: Giolito NYY: Schmidt 12 (68.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (55.2 IP) 4.08 ERA 5.01 9.1 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -145

-145 CHW Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream White Sox at Yankees

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Athletics at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send James Kaprielian (0-6) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (7-1) when the teams play on Tuesday.

OAK: Kaprielian PIT: Keller 10 (37.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (74.2 IP) 8.12 ERA 3.25 9.1 K/9 11.2

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -275

-275 OAK Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Athletics at Pirates

Diamondbacks at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (3-1) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will counter with Jake Irvin (1-3) for the game between the teams Tuesday.

ARI: Henry WSH: Irvin 8 (41 IP) Games/IP 6 (27 IP) 3.73 ERA 5.67 5.5 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Nationals

ARI Odds to Win: -145

-145 WSH Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 10 runs

10 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Nationals

Astros at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Brown (5-2) to the hill as they take on the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Gausman (4-3) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

HOU: Brown TOR: Gausman 11 (62.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (75 IP) 3.75 ERA 2.76 10.7 K/9 12.0

Vegas Odds for Astros at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -130

-130 HOU Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Astros at Blue Jays

Dodgers at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (3-1) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will look to Luke Weaver (1-2) when the clubs meet Tuesday.

LAD: Gonsolin CIN: Weaver 7 (35.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (43.2 IP) 1.77 ERA 5.36 6.3 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Reds

LAD Odds to Win: -175

-175 CIN Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 10.5 runs

10.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Dodgers at Reds

Red Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (1-1) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Shane Bieber (4-3) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

BOS: Paxton CLE: Bieber 4 (19 IP) Games/IP 12 (75 IP) 4.26 ERA 3.72 12.8 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -110

-110 BOS Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Red Sox at Guardians

Mets at Braves Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (2-2) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will look to Bryce Elder (3-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

NYM: Carrasco ATL: Elder 6 (31.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (65.2 IP) 5.74 ERA 1.92 5.5 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Mets at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -165

-165 NYM Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 10 runs

10 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mets at Braves

Orioles at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (7-3) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will give the start to Freddy Peralta (5-5) when the teams face off Tuesday.

BAL: Gibson MIL: Peralta 12 (71.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (60.1 IP) 3.89 ERA 4.48 5.9 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -130

-130 BAL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Orioles at Brewers

Cardinals at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (1-1) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Dane Dunning (4-1) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

STL: Liberatore TEX: Dunning 3 (11 IP) Games/IP 13 (48 IP) 4.91 ERA 2.06 7.4 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -140

-140 STL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cardinals at Rangers

Giants at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send John Brebbia (2-0) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will give the start to Dinelson Lamet (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

SF: Brebbia COL: Lamet 25 (23.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (13.2 IP) 3.80 ERA 13.83 12.5 K/9 11.2

Vegas Odds for Giants at Rockies

SF Odds to Win: -140

-140 COL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 11.5 runs

11.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Giants at Rockies

Cubs at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Hayden Wesneski (2-2) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson (2-1) when the teams play on Tuesday.

CHC: Wesneski LAA: Anderson 9 (43 IP) Games/IP 10 (52.2 IP) 4.19 ERA 5.47 6.7 K/9 5.6

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHC Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cubs at Angels

Mariners at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (3-3) to the hill as they face the Padres, who will counter with Joe Musgrove (3-2) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

SEA: Gilbert SD: Musgrove 11 (64 IP) Games/IP 7 (36.1 IP) 4.08 ERA 4.71 10.3 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -135

-135 SEA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mariners at Padres

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.