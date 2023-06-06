There are three contests on today's WNBA schedule, including the Las Vegas Aces squaring off against the Connecticut Sun.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun play host to the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces hit the road the Sun on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 6-1

6-1 LVA Record: 6-0

6-0 CON Stats: 79.0 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 76.1 Opp. PPG (third)

79.0 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 76.1 Opp. PPG (third) LVA Stats: 93.7 PPG (first in WNBA), 75.7 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.4 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 6.9 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (14.4 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 6.9 APG) LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5.5

-5.5 LVA Odds to Win: -257

-257 CON Odds to Win: +202

+202 Total: 167 points

The Chicago Sky face the Indiana Fever

The Fever hope to pick up a road win at the Sky on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 4-3

4-3 IND Record: 1-4

1-4 CHI Stats: 77.4 PPG (10th in WNBA), 76.6 Opp. PPG (fifth)

77.4 PPG (10th in WNBA), 76.6 Opp. PPG (fifth) IND Stats: 76.4 PPG (12th in WNBA), 82.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Kahleah Copper (17.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.9 APG)

Kahleah Copper (17.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.9 APG) IND Key Player: NaLyssa Smith (13.8 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 1.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6

-6 CHI Odds to Win: -265

-265 IND Odds to Win: +211

+211 Total: 159.5 points

The Seattle Storm play host to the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks take to the home court of the Storm on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA Record: 0-4

0-4 LAS Record: 3-2

3-2 SEA Stats: 79.5 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 94.5 Opp. PPG (12th)

79.5 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 94.5 Opp. PPG (12th) LAS Stats: 87.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 87.2 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (28.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Jewell Loyd (28.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 3.5 APG) LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (20.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 LAS Odds to Win: -147

-147 SEA Odds to Win: +122

+122 Total: 166 points

