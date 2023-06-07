Wednesday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (34-28) and the Houston Astros (36-25) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Blue Jays coming out on top. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on June 7.

The probable pitchers are Chris Bassitt (6-4) for the Blue Jays and Ronel Blanco (1-0) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Blue Jays 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Astros are 6-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (nine of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Astros have won in eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston has been listed as an underdog of +130 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (279 total), Houston is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.27 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

Astros Schedule