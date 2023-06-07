How to Watch the Astros vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros square off against Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.
Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros have hit 68 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- Houston is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- The Astros' .248 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Houston ranks 13th in the majors with 279 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Astros rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.
- Houston strikes out an MLB-high 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Houston has the first-best ERA (3.27) in the majors this season.
- The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.217 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ronel Blanco will take to the mound for the Astros, his second start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Los Angeles Angels.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|-
|6/3/2023
|Angels
|W 9-6
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/4/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Home
|J.P. France
|Griffin Canning
|6/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-4
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Alek Manoah
|6/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kevin Gausman
|6/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Chris Bassitt
|6/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|José Berríos
|6/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Logan Allen
|6/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Triston McKenzie
|6/11/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Shane Bieber
|6/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Corbin
