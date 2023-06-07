Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros square off against Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 68 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Houston is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Astros' .248 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Houston ranks 13th in the majors with 279 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Astros rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

Houston strikes out an MLB-high 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Houston has the first-best ERA (3.27) in the majors this season.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.217 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Ronel Blanco will take to the mound for the Astros, his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Los Angeles Angels.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Angels W 6-2 Home Framber Valdez - 6/3/2023 Angels W 9-6 Home Cristian Javier Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home J.P. France Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays W 11-4 Away Brandon Bielak Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays - Away Ronel Blanco Chris Bassitt 6/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Framber Valdez José Berríos 6/9/2023 Guardians - Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen 6/10/2023 Guardians - Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie 6/11/2023 Guardians - Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber 6/13/2023 Nationals - Home Hunter Brown Patrick Corbin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.