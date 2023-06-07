Chris Bassitt will toe the rubber for the Toronto Blue Jays (34-28) on Wednesday, June 7 against the Houston Astros (36-25), who will counter with Ronel Blanco. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Astros have +130 odds to upset. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (6-4, 3.41 ERA) vs Blanco - HOU (1-0, 4.15 ERA)

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 23, or 57.5%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have gone 13-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (61.9% winning percentage).

Toronto has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those games.

The Astros have been listed as an underdog of +130 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+180) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -155 - 1st

