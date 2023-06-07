Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Blue Jays on June 7, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Bo Bichette, Yordan Alvarez and others when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 11 doubles, 16 home runs, 32 walks and 53 RBI (54 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .274/.388/.574 on the year.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 58 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 34 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .250/.349/.392 slash line so far this year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 3
|1-for-1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Chris Bassitt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Bassitt Stats
- The Blue Jays' Chris Bassitt (6-4) will make his 13th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 12 starts this season.
- Bassitt has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 6.2 innings per outing.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 26th, 1.054 WHIP ranks 16th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th.
Bassitt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|Jun. 2
|7.2
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|at Twins
|May. 27
|4.0
|9
|7
|7
|5
|2
|at Rays
|May. 22
|6.1
|7
|6
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 17
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|vs. Braves
|May. 12
|9.0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 87 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 13 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .328/.362/.525 on the year.
- Bichette hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a home run and two RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 5
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 doubles, nine home runs, 22 walks and 38 RBI (66 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .284/.352/.461 so far this season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
