After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .455, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 40th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 59 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.8% of them.

In eight games this season, he has homered (13.6%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 40.7% of his games this season, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .246 AVG .281 .364 OBP .347 .415 SLG .453 5 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 12/12 K/BB 11/8 2 SB 3 Home Away 31 GP 28 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (71.4%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (28.6%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 12 (38.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (42.9%)

